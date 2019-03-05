ALLENTOWN, Pa. - A Florida man's baggage was a cause for a concern after airport officials spotted unassembled parts of a military grade rocket propelled grenade launcher packed inside.
The man, who is a resident of St. Augustine, was stopped at the Lehigh Valley International Airport in Pennsylvania with a bag containing the weapon's barrel, trigger, sights and grenade.
The man was temporarily stopped for questioning, but it was later determined that while the components of the device could be assembled, the launcher was not functional and the grenade was a replica.
He later told officials that he believed he could board the flight with the items in a checked bag.
The items were confiscated and the man was able to catch his flight to Orlando Sanford International Airport without incident.
