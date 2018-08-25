Tropical Storm Lane dumping torrential rain on Hawaii; Big Island sees over 40 inches

Tropical Storm Lane is just south of Hawaii, moving in a north-northwest direction, on Saturday morning. The storm’s rain bands are producing significant rain and major flooding across parts of the Hawaiian Islands.
A man in Hilo on the Big Island captured stunning footage of the raging Wailuku River, which sent water crashing downstream.
After diminishing in intensity throughout Friday, the Central Pacific Hurricane Center now classifies Lane as a tropical storm with sustained winds of 65 mph. The storm is moving north-northwest at 3 mph. This is very slow.
The center is located 135 miles south-southwest of Honolulu, Hawaii. Tropical storm force winds extend 130 miles from the center.
Tropical storm force winds are expected to affect parts of Oahu, Maui and the Big Island through the next six to 12 hours.
Even though Lane has weakened, there is a still a flash flooding threat, along with strong damaging winds. Over just an hour Saturday morning, 3.36 inches of rain fell in Pahoa.
So far, Lane has produced the second-highest tropical cyclone-related rainfall on record in Hawaii. Lane has produced the most tropical cyclone-related rain since Paul in November 2000, nearly 18 years ago.
