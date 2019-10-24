Tree crashes through roof of Maryland home

Two teens and their dog escaped serious injury when a tree crashed into their home in Maryland as they watched television last week.
ABC News posted video from Jennifer and Frances Stone to their Facebook page.
In the video, you can see their ceiling collapse onto them. The two panic and scream as they search for their small dog. Their dog, Gizmo, was found unharmed.
Their home suffered major damage.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}