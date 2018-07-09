Thousands of turtles come ashore in Oaxaca, Mexico

OAXACA, MEXICO - Thousands of sea turtles are seen landing on beaches on Mexico’s Pacific coast at the start of their nesting season.
ABC News posted video on Facebook from The National Commission of Protected Natural Areas in Mexico.
The video is from Sanctuary Beach and Morro Ayuta. The group said the turtles come every year.
The post on ABC News' Facebook page has been shared thousands of times.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}