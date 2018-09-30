This dog rang the doorbell to get back inside

Talk about a ruff night.
This adorable puppy was locked out of the house when he escaped, but he appeared to know exactly how to ring the doorbell to get back inside.
The video was taken by a doorbell camera at the home in Spokane, Washington.
ABC News posted the video on its Facebook page thousands of people added their comments like, "SOMEONE LET THE GOOD BOY IN ALREADY," and, "I love the look on his face" I know you in there, come open this here door!"
It's received nearly 1 million video views.
