0 Things to Do: Night Nation Run, Atlanta Shortsfest and 'Peter Pan'

Now through July 8

'Chitty Chitty Bang Bang'

Based on the film and full of catchy songs, 'Chitty Chitty' Bang Bang is about a magical flying car that an inventor and his children take to rescue their grandfather at Marietta's New Theatre in the Square.

July 6

Beach Bash 2018

Main Street Gainesville is bringing the beach to the downtown square. Bring your beach chairs and sing your favorite hits by A1A - The Official and Original Jimmy Buffett Tribute Show! There will be hula hoops, limbo contests, and 100 tons of sand.

Friday concerts in Norcross

Enjoy the “sweet sounds of summer” in downtown Norcross and get ready for some serious fun at the Summer Concert Series, which runs May thru September in Thrasher Park. The concerts are free and local restaurants are happy to create the perfect picnic for concert goers. So grab a chair, a cooler (no glass, please) and a few friends and come enjoy downtown Norcross and the sweet sounds of summer!

Jazz on the Lawn

July 6 -7

Atlanta Shortsfest

Atlanta Shortsfest shows movies under 45 minutes long in a variety of genres at Synchronicity Theatre.

July 7

Chattahoochee River Float

Join Trees Atlanta on a trip down the Chattahoochee River and discover the importance of trees in the watershed! Participants must provide their own tube/kayak/canoe, paddle, other gear and shuttle.

Night Nation Run

The Night Nation Run is the World’s 1st Running Music Festival an ultimate blend of a Music Festival and a Fun Run. Experience a music filled course with Live DJs, Light Shows, Bubble Zones, Neon and Black Lights. Cross the finish line into an Epic Main Stage After Party featuring Top Headliner DJs. At the Georgia State Stadium.

July 8

Second Sundays at the High Museum

On the second Sunday of each month, the High offers free admission for all visitors and special family-friendly programming from 1 to 4 p.m. For the July Second Sunday, immerse yourself in Winnie-the-Pooh: Exploring a Classic. This playful, multi-sensory exhibition explores the magical world of Winnie-the-Pooh, one of the most adored fictional characters of all time.

Concerts by the Springs Series

Concerts by the Springs is a beloved tradition that brings the community together in a beautiful setting. Concerts are held from 7:00 – 8:30 p.m. on the Sandy Springs Society Entertainment Lawn at Heritage Green, located at 6110 Blue Stone Road in Sandy Springs. Gwen Hughes & The Kats (Jazz / R&B)

perform this month.

Through July 27

Stone Mountain Summer at the Rock

Summer is the perfect time to explore Stone Mountain Park. Take the fam for some fun at attractions like Dinosaur Explore, Geyser Towers, Skyhike and more. Ride the scenic railroad, climb the mountain and catch a laser show.

Through July 29

The Color Purple

You don’t want to miss The Color Purple at Actor’s Express. Alice Walker’s great American novel becomes a great American musical. Ticket prices vary.

Through August 5

'Hairspray'

Featuring a teenager who becomes a celebrity on a TV dance show, Hairspray is “piled bouffant high with laughter, romance, and deliriously tuneful songs” at The Legacy Theatre in Tyrone.

Through August 26

'Peter Pan'

'Peter Pan' is a new version of the famous story about Peter, Wendy, pixie dust, and pirates, performed in the forest at Serenbe Playhouse in Chattahoochee Hills. After defeating Captain Hook and taking over his ship, join Peter deep in the forests of Neverland where he lives it up with his band of Lost Boys.

Through Sept. 2

Winne-the-Pooh

Revisit a childhood classic with the High Museum’s Winnie-the-Pooh exhibit. Check out the original art and interactive exhibits about the honey-loving bear.

