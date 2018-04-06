  • These service dogs visiting Disneyland will make your day

    By: ABC News

    Updated:

    ANAHEIM, Ca. - A group of volunteer puppy raisers from the non-profit Canine Companions took their puppies on a field trip to Disneyland, and the trip went viral.

    The volunteers posted the pictures they took on Twitter, where people fell in love.

    Of course, the dogs were all in the Disney spirit, wearing their favorite Mickey Mouse ears, making the pictures even more amazing.

    TRENDING STORIES:

    It may look like all fun, but Disneyland is the perfect place for puppies to socialize and get used to seeing different sights, sounds, smells, and people.

    “Canine Companions for Independence breeds, raises, and trains highly-skilled dogs for children, adults, and veterans with disabilities, and places them free of charge to recipients,” according to the non-profit.

    Volunteers typically live with puppies for a year and a half before they go to a regional training center for professional training.

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    These service dogs visiting Disneyland will make your day

  • Headline Goes Here

    Chuck E. Cheese expands 'Sensory Sensitive Sundays' for children with…

  • Headline Goes Here

    Thunderbirds pilot killed in Nevada F-16 training flight crash

  • Headline Goes Here

    7 tips for procrastinating taxpayers before the deadline

  • Headline Goes Here

    Village bans some semi-automatic weapons, to fine owners daily who don't comply