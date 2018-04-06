These service dogs visiting Disneyland will make your day

ANAHEIM, Ca. - A group of volunteer puppy raisers from the non-profit Canine Companions took their puppies on a field trip to Disneyland, and the trip went viral.
The volunteers posted the pictures they took on Twitter, where people fell in love.
Of course, the dogs were all in the Disney spirit, wearing their favorite Mickey Mouse ears, making the pictures even more amazing.
It may look like all fun, but Disneyland is the perfect place for puppies to socialize and get used to seeing different sights, sounds, smells, and people.
“Canine Companions for Independence breeds, raises, and trains highly-skilled dogs for children, adults, and veterans with disabilities, and places them free of charge to recipients,” according to the non-profit.
Volunteers typically live with puppies for a year and a half before they go to a regional training center for professional training.
