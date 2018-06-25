Facekini is bizarre beauty beach trend that has us in awe

Step aside, sun hats -- the facekini is here to protect our skin this summer.
Although it might look a little weird, your skin will be thanking you down the line.
The facekini is meant to be similar to a rash guard and stop your skin from getting too much sun exposure.
The piece of fabric is similar to a ski mask or something we see burglars wear in the movies.
It is made out of a lighter spandex fabric and comes in all different colors.
The facekini is the bizarre beauty beach trend that stops your skin from getting too much sun exposure. https://t.co/L4Nx0a3j2T pic.twitter.com/eKAzig9kv6— ABC News (@ABC) June 25, 2018
While the trend isn't yet prominent in America, it's very popular in Asian countries, especially China.
Would you try out the facekini?
This article was written by Zoe Moore via GMA.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}