0 The 10 most dramatic drone videos

ATLANTA - Drones are becoming more and more common in everyday life.

Whether in the city, where photography is a common use for drones, or in rural areas, where drones can be used for farming purposes, drones have become part of life for many.

Here are the most dramatic uses of drones we've seen so far:

Dramatic Georgia tornado damage seen from drone

A tornado touched down in the city of Fairburn in March and one neighborhood bore the brunt of the damage.

Channel 2 Action News was there in the Jumpers Trail neighborhood, where nearly every single home was damaged by the twister. A drone captured the big picture of the damage.

Drone rescues 2 swimmers in Australia

In what’s being billed as the world’s first, a drone helped to rescue two swimmers caught in the surf off an Australian beach in January.

Two 17-year-olds were out in the water and struggling with strong currents in the Pacific Ocean. Luckily, lifeguards nearby were conducting a training exercise using a drone at the same time.

The drone was launched and located the swimmers, then dropped a pod containing a life raft. The two were eventually rescued.

Drone fails at delivering mail

While most drone operators train for hours before showing off their drones for crowds, one man in Russia could have used more time to practice the skill.

In April, he was showing off a new drone that delivers packages in Ulan-Ude, Russia when the drone veered off course and crashed into a building wall.

World's first passenger drone lifts off

How many times have you heard that "one day in the future, we'll all travel by drones?" Well, that idea is not fantasy. In China, it's reality.

In February, the world's first passenger drone made its first public fight in Guangzhou City for 23 minutes.

Drones capture winter wonderland in metro Atlanta

Drones have a unique ability to see life from a different perspective, and when it comes to flying above the tree line, video from drones can produce amazing sights.

When much of north Georgia received inches of snow in December, many people brought out their drones and captured amazing video.

Drone captures wide-scale destruction from Hurricane Irma

Hurricane Irma caused massive damage to the Caribbean in 2017. It moved up Florida's western side of the peninsula and dumped nearly 12 inches of rain in Naples, and had peak winds of 142 mph.

A drone owner captured amazing video of the damage the storm caused and the massive flooding that resulted.

NewsDrone2 shows work on I-85 bridge collapse

No one can forget the Interstate 85 bridge collapse in 2017. No one can forget the traffic back-ups because of it.

It was unimaginable for an entire section of the bridge to collapse, but it did, and seeing it was believing it. NewsDrone 2 captured the dramatic scene.

Drone captures man dancing on tractor

In one of the more bizarre drone videos, a man was caught dancing on top of a wheat harvester in Australia in the middle of a lightning storm.

The man does a jig and and then jumps into a pile of wheat. The video only gets more bizarre as lightning strikes in the distance behind him. It's mesmerizing.

Drone taken down by toilet paper

Drones are apparently easy to take down -- and a sports spectator in Argentina proved it.

At a soccer game in November 2017, a drone was at the scene flying over a crowd in the stands. One fan, armed with a roll of toilet paper, threw the paper at the drone and hit the target.

The toilet paper was shredded in the drones' blades, and both came crashing down.

Drone crashes into iconic Seattle Space Needle

One drone got a little too close to its subject, an architectural icon.

In 2017, the Space Needle was preparing for New Year's Eve celebration and used a drone to get unique views of the tower. Well, something went wrong and the drone was sent flying right into the upper deck, about 575 feet above the ground. Luckily, no one was hurt.

China sets record with dazzling drone display

China loves drones so much that the country set a world record for using the most drones in a show. More than 1,300 drones, all with LED lights, lit up the night sky earlier in May.

The drones moved in unison and created magical shapes on a massive scale.

