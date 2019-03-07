Tail-a-thon: Atlanta Humane Society hosts telethon for homeless dogs, cats

Attention animal lovers: Today is your day to make a difference for dogs and cats who need homes in Atlanta.
The Atlanta Humane Society is hosting what it's calling a "Tail-a-thon" for a Day of Giving to raise money to give these animals.
Every donation will be doubled today, thanks to the support of Purina, up to $50,000.
Cal Morgan, President and CEO of the Atlanta Humane Society, said the parvo is one of the main reasons why some shelters have to put down dogs and cats.
"Because we have the continued support of donors like you, parvo is not a death sentence," Morgan wrote.
CLICK HERE to donate and help save the lives of animals today.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}