Suspect smashes through store window to steal... Mickey Mouse toy

    CALIFORNIA - A suspect is seen smashing through the window of a piano store in California to apparently steal a stuffed Mickey Mouse sitting atop one of the pianos.

    According to KGO-TV, the store said a few pianos suffered minor damage in the break-in. 

    For now, the stolen Mickey has been replaced with a different stuffed Mickey, as well as a stuffed Minnie Mouse, given by a customer.

