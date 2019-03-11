Suspect smashes through store window to steal... Mickey Mouse toy

CALIFORNIA - A suspect is seen smashing through the window of a piano store in California to apparently steal a stuffed Mickey Mouse sitting atop one of the pianos.
According to KGO-TV, the store said a few pianos suffered minor damage in the break-in.
For now, the stolen Mickey has been replaced with a different stuffed Mickey, as well as a stuffed Minnie Mouse, given by a customer.
Information from KGO-TV was used in this report.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
