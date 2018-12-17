Surveillance video shows woman robbing car wash employee at knife point

Police in the San Francisco Bay Area are asking for the public's help tracking down a woman seen on newly-released surveillance video demanding cash from an employee at a car wash while brandishing a large knife inches from his face.
The suspect, who wore a black bandana and latex gloves, ran out of the store after taking cash from the drawer.
The video posted on ABC News' Facebook page has been shared more than 1,000 times and has a thousand comments.
The employee was not injured in the crime.
The woman is described as a mixed race female, 25-30 years old, 5’6” tall, 125-130 pounds, dark hair and dark eyes. She was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, a black shirt with an orange San Francisco Giants logos on the front, a black bandana covering her face and latex gloves on her hands. The woman description does not match any recently reported robberies in the city.
TRENDING STORIES:
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}