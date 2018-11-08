  • Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg hospitalized after fall

    By: Theresa Seiger, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    WASHINGTON - Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg was hospitalized early Thursday after she fractured three ribs in a fall at the court, officials said.

    Ginsburg, 85, fell Wednesday evening while in her office.

    “She went home, but after experiencing discomfort overnight, went to George Washington University Hospital early this morning,” court officials said Thursday in a statement. “Tests showed that she fractured three ribs on her left side and she was admitted for observation and treatment.”

    Ginsburg broke two ribs in a fall in 2012. She has had two prior bouts with cancer and had a stent implanted to open a blocked artery in 2014.

    The Associated Press contributed to this report.

