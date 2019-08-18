Sunday marks 99th anniversary of the 19th Amendment

ATLANTA - Sunday marks 99 years since women were given the right to vote. The 19th Amendment was ratified August 18, 1920.
But it took years for many southern states to ratify the 19th Amendment to the Constitution:
+ Virginia - February 21, 1952
+ Alabama - September 8, 1953
+ Florida - May 13, 1969
+ South Carolina - July 1, 1969
+ Georgia - February 20, 1970
+ Louisiana - June 11, 1970
+ North Carolina - May 6, 1971
+ Mississippi - March 22, 1984
Channel 2 Action News spoke to one woman in 2016, who was born before the 19th Amendment, who voted for Hillary Clinton.
[Giving women the vote 100 years ago - amid fears of socialism and race]
Faye Butler was 2 years old when the 19th Amendment was ratified. And at the age of 22, her very first vote was for President Franklin D. Roosevelt.
"I guess I liked his fireside chats," Butler told Channel 2's Berndt Petersen.
Even though Clinton did not win the election, Butler said that she accepted the results of the election.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}