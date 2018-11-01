Study: Apps don't secretly record users, but some still collect private info

A study conducted by Northeastern University in Boston found no evidence that the apps on your phone are secretly recording you.
Computer Science Professor David Choffnes and team of researchers tested 17,000 apps across 10 different Android phones.
The phones were connected to a computer that simulated how a person would use each app. The computer logged all the data the app collected and the way it went about doing it.
Prof. Choffnes says the yearlong study did not find any evidence of apps covertly accessing a person’s camera and/or microphone, but they did discover other shady activity.
