0 Steph Curry surprises father, son who nearly drowned with matching shoes

SOUTH CAROLINA - NBA legend, Steph Curry is giving a South Carolina boy who almost drowned a special gift, making his dreams come true for himself and his father.

Jackson Smoak, 8, said he and his dad love to watch basketball star Steph Curry together. After an accident where he nearly drowned, Jackson said he wanted to surprise his dad with something special by writing a letter to their favorite NBA player.

"I wanted to send it because I wanted to do something nice for my dad because he was the one who saved me from drowning in a pool," Jackson said. "As a Father's Day surprise I'd love to surprise my dad with matching father and son Steph Curry 6 shoes. He means a lot to me, pretty amazing. I wouldn't have been here if he didn't save me."

His father, Jason Smoak, said Jackson was riding his tricycle in the backyard when the incident happened.

"Riding his tricycle in backyard, looked once, he was there, a minute later, his tricycle was floating. I ran through the house, jumped in the pool. I could see him floating face down, swam and threw him out and gave him CPR until he was breathing," Jason said.

The story reached Steph Curry, one of the best NBA players in the league and who receives fan letters quicker than points. "I thought he wouldn't respond," Jackson said.

But, a package arrived with their names on it and inside -- matching father and son Steph Curry 6 shoes from Steph Curry himself. "It was supposed to be a Father's Day surprise.

"I jumped up out of my seat it was so loud, it could have been a bomb," Jason said.

"That proves that he is nice and does love his fans," Jackson said.



© 2019 Cox Media Group.