0 Stars, politicians react to cancellation of 'Roseanne'

ABC announced Tuesday that the network has canceled 'Roseanne' after the show's star tweeted a racist comment a former aide to then-President Barack Obama

Barr, who has a reputation for her controversial comments on Twitter, called Valerie Jarrett the offspring of the “Muslim brotherhood & planet of the apes." (sic)

Stars and politicians quickly reacted comedian's comments on social media:

JUST IN: ABC cancels Roseanne: “Roseanne's Twitter statement is abhorrent, repugnant and inconsistent with our values, and we have decided to cancel her show.” pic.twitter.com/H9LrZEtNnH — Dan Linden (@DanLinden) May 29, 2018

ICM joins in. "We are all greatly distressed by the disgraceful and unacceptable tweet from Roseanne Barr this morning. What she wrote is antithetical to our core values, both as individuals and as an agency. Consequently, we have notified her that we will not represent her." — Claire Atkinson (@claireatki) May 29, 2018

But honestly she got what she deserved. As I tell my 4 year old, one makes a choice with one’s actions. Roseanne made a choice. A racist one. ABC made a choice. A human one. — shonda rhimes (@shondarhimes) May 29, 2018

Thank you, @ABCNetwork. You did the right thing. There is not any room in our society for racism or bigotry. — John Lewis (@repjohnlewis) May 29, 2018

I am hurt, embarrassed, and disappointed. The racist and distasteful comments from Roseanne are inexcusable. — Emma Kenney (@EmmaRoseKenney) May 29, 2018

Roseanne’s recent comments about Valerie Jarrett, and so much more, are abhorrent and do not reflect the beliefs of our cast and crew or anyone associated with our show. I am disappointed in her actions to say the least. — sara gilbert (@THEsaragilbert) May 29, 2018

More of the reason as to why representation matters! It is important now more than ever, to have diversity in the workplace. CEOs and Executives of color must have a seat at the table. #ChanningDungey #Roseanne https://t.co/xnffVglTle — NAACP (@NAACP) May 29, 2018

Thank you Channing Dungey!https://t.co/VIlKTF9y7Z — Viola Davis (@violadavis) May 29, 2018

I just heard #rosanne is cancelled. My reaction— tears. I am so relieved and grateful. The hate that has been spewing from those in Trump’s orbit has really taken a toll on all of our souls and psyches. I didn’t believe it would happen. I had lost faith. Thank you @abc . — Debra Messing (@DebraMessing) May 29, 2018

My statement on the cancellation of #RoseanneBarr’s show, Roseanne. pic.twitter.com/xFkHN6Qmlz — Reverend Al Sharpton (@TheRevAl) May 29, 2018

