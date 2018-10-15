Special kids get penguin surprise at Children's Healthcare of Atlanta

ATLANTA - A group of special kids at Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta-Egleston got a very special surprise from the Georgia Aquarium.
The aquarium's penguin care team visited the hospital and taught the children about the endangered African penguins, Zuri and Zola.
The children and families had the opportunity to get an up-close look at the penguins and learned about the animals -- And you can tell by the smiles on their face that they loved it!
At the end, the children were given penguin stuffed animals to help them remember the special visit.
