Something in the water? 13 new and expecting mothers at 1 medical center

FLOYD COUNTY, Ga. - The phrase “there’s something in the water” couldn’t be more true for workers at one Georgia medical center.
There are 13 new and expecting mothers just in the last 8 months at the Floyd Medical Centers 5 West-Cardiac Stepdown Unit.
Stephanie Davenport Jenkins posted on Facebook that the first “5 West” baby was born in September, and it hasn’t stopped since.
Most of the new and expecting mothers posed for a photo in front of the medical center this week.
TRENDING STORIES:
Will there be more surprise announcements in the months to come? Stay tuned.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}