Snake crawls onto driver's car while on the road

KANSAS CITY - Two drivers in Kansas City picked up an unexpected passenger on the road—a slithering snake.
The snake coiled around the passenger-side mirror for the drive.
ABC News posted creepy video on its Twitter account. It's been viewed thousands of times.
The snake was eventually knocked off by the windshield wiper.
HITCHHIKER: Two motorists in Kansas City picked up an unexpected passenger on the road—a massive snake, which coiled around the passenger-side mirror for the drive. The snake was eventually knocked off by the windshield wiper. https://t.co/lRawV3Dx0p pic.twitter.com/wxVo880FiT— ABC News (@ABC) June 28, 2019
