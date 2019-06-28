  • Snake crawls onto driver's car while on the road

    KANSAS CITY - Two drivers in Kansas City picked up an unexpected passenger on the road—a slithering snake.

    The snake coiled around the passenger-side mirror for the drive.

    ABC News posted creepy video on its Twitter account. It's been viewed thousands of times. 

    The snake was eventually knocked off by the windshield wiper.

