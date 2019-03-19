Several injured in school bus crash near Seattle

SEATTLE, Wash. - Deputies are investigating a crash involving a vehicle and school bus in Covington, Washington on Monday afternoon.
Investigators said a vehicle was trying to make a left turn but slammed into the school bus.
There were 28 students from Kentlake High School on the school bus and of the 28, seven had minor injuries. King County Sheriff's Office spokesman Ryan Abbott said the students were not taken to the hospital.
We're learning about the shocking moments after the crash that has deputies searching for suspects
