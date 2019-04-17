Senior care home turns room into virtual train carriage

Some seniors in Britain are experiencing what it's like to travel the countryside without leaving their care home.
A care home near Leeds, England installed a train simulator in one of its buildings.
"The Gateway Express comes complete with rolling countryside views and staff at the Gateway care home have also built a ticket office to complement the experience," the BBC reports.
The experience even has its own ticket office.
BBC journalist Catrin Nye tweeted out video of the experience and it's received thousands of views.
In the video, residents at the home said the experience was very real and that it feels like they're really on a train.
The care home that’s built a train for its residents 🚂😍 pic.twitter.com/VUjRyh4gKC— Catrin Nye (@CatrinNye) April 16, 2019
Information from BBC News was used in this report
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}