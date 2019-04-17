  • Senior care home turns room into virtual train carriage

    Some seniors in Britain are experiencing what it's like to travel the countryside without leaving their care home.

    A care home near Leeds, England installed a train simulator in one of its buildings. 

    "The Gateway Express comes complete with rolling countryside views and staff at the Gateway care home have also built a ticket office to complement the experience," the BBC reports

    BBC journalist Catrin Nye tweeted out video of the experience and it's received thousands of views.

    In the video, residents at the home said the experience was very real and that it feels like they're really on a train.

