Seeing double! Identical twin nurses help deliver identical twin girls

A set of identical twin nurses assisted in the delivery room as identical twin girls entered the world.
Tori Howard and her sister Tara Drinkard, 26, were present when Addison and Emma Williams were born Sept. 25, at Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center in Athens, Georgia.
Howard is an NICU nurse and Drinkard is a nurse in labor and delivery. Howard told "Good Morning America" that she and her sister learned they'd be working in the same room moments before the births.
"For every c-section that labor and delivery does, we have one NICU nurse that goes because c-sections are higher risk," Howard explained.
"I was excited to go to a delivery with my sister but it didn't really cross my mind -- we're twins and they're twins," she added.
Brannan and Rebecca Williams, parents to newborns Addison and Emma, said they were excited to learn that two of the nurses were twins just like their daughters.
"It was pretty neat because Tara took care of Becca in the labor and delivery room and Tori was taking care of Emma in the NICU," Brannan WIlliams told "GMA."
Howard and Drinkard, are 1 minute apart and Howard is the oldest.
Rebecca Williams said she'll be sharing Addison and Emma's birth story as they grow.
The babies were born early at 32 weeks and 6 days. They're still in the NICU, and are scheduled to head home Thursday.
This story was written by ABC News.com
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
