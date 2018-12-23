  • Christmas tree fire safety: How to keep your home safe for holidays

    By: Bo Emerson, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

    Updated:

    This holiday season be careful it’s not your living room roasting on an open fire.

    Every year about 200 Christmas trees go up in flames. Even more fires — 14,000 a year — are attributable to candles, which lead to about 170 deaths and $350 million in damage, acccording to the Consumer Product Safety Commission.

    “A tree can go up in a matter of seconds to minutes,” Megan Popielarczyk of Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta and Safe Kids Georgia previously told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

    [RELATED: 25 things to do during the long Christmas weekend in Atlanta]

    Safe Kids Georgia and the Consumer Product Safety Commission recommend these precautions to keep the season bright:

    The tree:

    • Make sure your Christmas tree is fresh; keep it watered; cut two inches off the base of the trunk to allow it to absorb more moisture.
    • Keep the tree away from fireplaces, radiators and vents.
    • Turn off the lights on your tree when you’re away from home or sleeping.

    [PHOTOS: Tour the Home for the Holidays Designer Showhouse in Buckhead​​​]

    The decorations:

    • Keep fragile or sharp-edged ornaments above the reach of young children.
    • Holly berries, mistletoe berries, poinsettia and other decorative plants are poisonous. Keep them out of reach of children, and keep the Poison Control Center number posted. (1-800-222-1222)
    • Extinguish candles when you leave the room.

    On the way to grandma’s house:

    • Automobile accidents increase in November and December. Be sure to wear safety belts and put children 8 years old or younger or 4-foot-9 or shorter in car seats.

    This article was written by Bo Emerson, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories