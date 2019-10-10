Robbery suspect runs away after hotel worker grabs his gun

An armed robbery suspect in Kentucky appeared to have targeted the wrong hotel clerk.
She's seen in surveillance footage picking up his gun and pointing it in his direction after he set it down to scoop up the cash.
Police say the suspect was arrested the next day during a traffic stop.
This story was written by ABC News
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
