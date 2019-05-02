Robber leaves behind chunk of wig following drug store holdup, police say

LEXINGTON, S.C. - Police are searching for an armed robber who left behind an odd piece of evidence: part of his wig.
Surveillance video from a CVS store in Lexington, South Carolina, shows a man wearing a wig of long black hair walking into the store.
Investigators said he and an accomplice held up the store at gunpoint and demanded a list of prescription medications.
Police said they have found cellphones that were stolen from people inside the store along with part of the wig worn by one of the men.
Officers said the wig may have been worn over dreads to help disguise the robber.
