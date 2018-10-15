  • Remember those cows that got loose on I-285? 1 still hasn't been caught

    Updated:

    ATLANTA - Weeks after dozens of cows were on the loose off Interstate 285, one cow is still on the move in metro Atlanta.

    The Georgia Department of Transportation said a cow that wandered from an overturned truck crash earlier this month was spotted Monday. 

    [PHOTO GALLERY: Cows loose in metro Atlanta after truck crash]

    Channel 2 Action News followed this saga on our morning and evening newscasts back on Oct. 1, when traffic was backed up for miles in Cobb County and Sandy Springs.

    A total of 89 cows were on the truck when it overturned and police previously thought they had caught the last one. 

    Crews are working to safely wrangle up the final cow. 

    TRENDING STORIES:

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories