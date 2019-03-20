Referee in dreadlocks controversy says he may sue for $100,000

BUENA, N.J. - A referee who told a New Jersey high school wrestler to cut his dreadlocks or forfeit his bout has filed a legal claim preserving his right to a possible lawsuit.
The tort claim notice sent by referee Alan Maloney to a dozen possible defendants alleges $100,000 damages, defamation of character and emotional distress.
Good Morning America has more details about the possible lawsuit
Buena Regional student Andrew Johnson had his dreadlocks cut minutes before the Dec. 19 match. Johnson, who is black, had a hair covering, but Maloney, who is white, said that wouldn't do.
Epitome of a team player ⬇️— Mike Frankel (@MikeFrankelJSZ) December 20, 2018
A referee wouldn't allow Andrew Johnson of Buena @brhschiefs to wrestle with a cover over his dreadlocks. It was either an impromptu haircut, or a forfeit. Johnson chose the haircut, then won by sudden victory in OT to help spark Buena to a win. pic.twitter.com/f6JidKNKoI
Maloney has been barred from officiating pending investigations by state civil rights and interscholastic athletic association officials.
TRENDING STORIES:
In New Jersey, a notice of tort must be filed within 90 days of an incident.
Maloney hasn't responded to requests for comment. The school superintendent declined comment.
Information from the Associated Press was used in this report
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}