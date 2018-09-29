  • Puppy gets locked out of house, then rings doorbell to get back inside

    Updated:

    SPOKANE, Washington - Talk about a ruff night.

    Marshall, a golden retriever puppy, found himself locked out of his home in Spokane, Washington after he escaped. But like a good boy, Marshall didn't panic and rang the doorbell to let his family know to let him in.

    Marshall's owner Greg Basel captured his puppy's trick on his home security system, according to our ABC affiliate WABC-TV

    We Rate Dogs would probably give Maxwell a 15/10 for the best way to return home.

    TRENDING STORIES:

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories