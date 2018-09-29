Puppy gets locked out of house, then rings doorbell to get back inside

SPOKANE, Washington - Talk about a ruff night.
Marshall, a golden retriever puppy, found himself locked out of his home in Spokane, Washington after he escaped. But like a good boy, Marshall didn't panic and rang the doorbell to let his family know to let him in.
Marshall's owner Greg Basel captured his puppy's trick on his home security system, according to our ABC affiliate WABC-TV.
RUFF NIGHT: This dog was locked out of the house when he escaped, but he appeared to know exactly how to ring the doorbell to get back inside. https://t.co/DNse3woOcU pic.twitter.com/JtX11W4MKu— ABC News (@ABC) September 29, 2018
We Rate Dogs would probably give Maxwell a 15/10 for the best way to return home.
TRENDING STORIES:
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}