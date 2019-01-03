Prosecutors allege missing Colorado mother's fiancee plotted her death for months

TELLER COUNTY, Colo - Police now think a Patrick Frazee plotted his fiancée’s murder for months and other arrests could be coming.
Police are now investigating a woman for possibly getting rid of Kelsey Berreth's cell phone.
Investigators said the woman is from Idaho, where Berreth's phone was detected after she vanished on Thanksgiving Day.
We'll have the new details of the investigation on Channel 2 Action News This Morning
Police say they believe she is dead, but her body has not been recovered. Authorities said they found possible evidence in connection to the case on Dec. 22, but declined to offer specific details.
The next hearing in the custody case is Jan. 3.
On the same day that Berreth's cellphone pinged in Idaho, her employer, Doss Aviation, in Pueblo, Colorado, received a text message presumably from Berreth stating that she would not be able to work the following week, police said.
A woman being investigated for possibly disposing of #KelseyBerreth’s cell phone in Idaho is a 32-year old nurse from Twin Falls, multiple sources tell @abc. For now, ABC News is withholding her name because she has not been publicly identified or charged.— Clayton Sandell (@Clayton_Sandell) January 2, 2019
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}