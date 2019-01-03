  • Prosecutors allege missing Colorado mother's fiancee plotted her death for months

    TELLER COUNTY, Colo - Police now think a Patrick Frazee plotted his fiancée’s murder for months and other arrests could be coming.

    Police are now investigating a woman for possibly getting rid of Kelsey Berreth's cell phone.

    Investigators said the woman is from Idaho, where Berreth's phone was detected after she vanished on Thanksgiving Day.

    Police say they believe she is dead, but her body has not been recovered. Authorities said they found possible evidence in connection to the case on Dec. 22, but declined to offer specific details.

    The next hearing in the custody case is Jan. 3.

    On the same day that Berreth's cellphone pinged in Idaho, her employer, Doss Aviation, in Pueblo, Colorado, received a text message presumably from Berreth stating that she would not be able to work the following week, police said.

