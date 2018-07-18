Powerball, Mega Millions jackpots soar to combined half-billion dollars

Grab your tickets now! Georgia's two biggest lottery jackpots have soared to a combined half-billion dollars.
No one won Tuesday night's Mega Millions drawing, raising the jackpot to $422 million. The Mega Millions jackpot has rolled over 21 times since May 8.
The Powerball jackpot, which will be drawn Wednesday night, sits at $110 million. It's rolled over seven times since June 23.
Make sure to tune in Wednesday night at 11 p.m. for the Powerball drawing and Friday night at 11 p.m. for the Mega Millions drawing. Then stay tuned (hopefully as new millionaire) for the Channel 2 Action News Nightbeat at 11 p.m.
TRENDING STORIES:
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}