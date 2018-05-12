  • Police stumble on 3 men making off with mailbox

    By: ABC News

    Updated:

    Perhaps they should have stuck to email.

    New York police stumbled on a trio of men trying to make off with a mailbox early Friday morning.

    It was just after 3 a.m. when officers said they noticed three men carrying the mailbox toward a minivan and cramming it into the back of the car.

    Two of the men fled on foot, police said. One, 30, was arrested on the spot. Charges are pending.

    Mail theft is an ongoing concern for the U.S. Postal Service and local police departments.

    This week, police in Yonkers, New York, issued an alert about theft from mailboxes. Three men were arrested after police said they tried to pry open the doors of the mailbox and pull the mail out through the deposit slot.

    “Mail theft is a serious crime because of the potential for financial loss, identity theft, and the inherent privacy violations,” Yonkers Police Commissioner Charles Gardner said.

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Police stumble on 3 men making off with mailbox

  • Headline Goes Here

    Salmonella outbreak traced to eggs sold under several different brands

  • Headline Goes Here

    Now casting: Clint Eastwood film needs extras!

  • Headline Goes Here

    Could chemicals in every day items be making you fat?

  • Headline Goes Here

    Infants 'sign' cards for newly minted mothers at hospitals