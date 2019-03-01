  • Police searching for man who opened fire on NYC street

    NEW YORK CITY - Police are searching for a man who opened fire in front of children on a busy street in New York City. 

    It happened at about 2 p.m. on February 22 on Gerard Avenue in the Bronx.

    According to ABC 7, suspect walked up to a group of people, pulled a gun and took aim at one of them, a19-year-old man. He fired three shots before taking off. 

    Video released by the New York Police Department shows a young girl in a backpack running from the bullets.

