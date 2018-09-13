0 Communities near Boston evacuated after dozens of gas explosions, fires at homes

MASSACHUSETTS - Massachusetts State Police are responding to reports of dozens of explosions and fires at homes in three separate communities north of Boston.

At least 39 explosions were reported in Lawrence, Andover and North Andover. The Massachusetts State Police said that number will grow.

The entire town of Andover is currently under an evacuation order.

The mayor of South Lawrence has also told residents to evacuate.

Methuen Police Chief Joseph Solomon says there are 20 to 25 homes on fire in Lawrence. Solomon, who’s in Lawrence, says there are so many fires “you can’t even see the sky.”

Photos from the scene show multiple houses burning and smoke billowing in the air.

Authorities said they have reported 20 to 25 explosions in Lawrence and North Andover.

The North Andover Board of Selectman told our sister station, Boston 25 News, that authorities are trying to evacuate the entire town.

State Police have confirmed response to 17 separate addresses for fire, explosion, or investigation in Lawrence, Andover and North Andover.

The explosions are spread out across dozens of blocks.

Officials said the fires were are being caused by over-pressured gas valves. Crews are working to de-pressurize the lines but said it could take some time.

Fire departments from as far away as New Hampshire are responding.

Confirmed fires/explosions plotted on map by MSP Watch Center. As seen, incidents are across a wide swath of dozens of blocks across Lawrence and North Andover. pic.twitter.com/0GoLK0Q94q — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) September 13, 2018

NOT A DRILL: ANYONE in the Lawrence, Andover and North Andover area who smells gas needs to leave immediately. WATCH LIVE: https://t.co/gVNw9VYK9n #Boston25 pic.twitter.com/W6AHrNygap — Boston 25 News (@boston25) September 13, 2018

Lawrence mayor Dan Rivera issued a statement Thursday evening:

"There are multiple fires in and around South Lawrence and Andover. We are deploying all fire police and ems personnel to the scenes. Columbia Gas is also deploying all personnel to the scene to get to the bottom of it."

It was not immediately clear whether there were any injuries.

© 2018 Cox Media Group.