  • Police officer piggybacks man across busy road

    SICHUAN PROVINCE, China - An elderly gentleman in Mianyang in Sichuan Province, China is given some unusual assistance to cross the road.

    Surveillance footage showed the helpful police officer carrying an elderly man across busy road on his back after traffic lights change mid-crossing.

    The video posted on ABC News has been seen hundreds of thousands of times and much of the comments were hailing the officer as a hero. 

    Information from ABC News and BBC News was used in this report

