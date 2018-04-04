  • Police: Mother used stun gun on teenage son to wake him up for Easter service

    A Phoenix, Arizona, mother spent 12 hours in jail when she allegedly used a stun gun on her son when he refused to get out of bed for Easter Sunday church service.

    “I said, ‘Get up. It’s Jesus’ day,’” Sharron Dobbins told KNXV.

    According to Dobbins, her two sons were prioritizing their friends over going to church, and one son did not want to get ready for the service.

    “He was like, ‘Mom, I’m calling police.’ I said, ‘You can call police UPS, DPS whoever you want to call,’” Dobbins told KNXV.

    Dobbins said she didn’t shock her son and only made it spark as a threat.

    KSAZ reported that police said there were two small bumps on the teen’s leg. Dobbins’ stun gun was impounded.

    “I don't think I did anything wrong because you're supposed to put God first,” Dobbins said. “All I was trying to do is tell my kids to put God first.”

    “Nobody writes a book on the correct way of parenting,” Dobbins told KNXV. “I tell my sons to honor thy mother and thy father.”

    The teen is staying with relatives and did not want to testify against his mother.

    The Arizona Republic reported Dobbins was arrested on suspicion of one count of child abuse and released from jail. She is due in court April 16.

