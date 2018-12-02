  • Police looking for couple who lost engagement ring in subway grate

    NEW YORK CITY, NY - She said yes! Then, she probably screamed “noooo!” -- as her engagement ring slipped out of his fingers and through one of New York City’s subway grates.

    Now, the New York Police Department is looking for the couple who dropped the ring through the grate.

    “Help us find the couple [whose] marriage proposal went horribly wrong after their engagement ring fell down the drain in #TimesSquare,” the department's Midtown North precinct tweeted.

    Though the couple was unable to retrieve the ring, they’re in luck -- the NYPD's Special Ops unit “rescued it” and is hoping to return it.

    Even better, they cleaned the ring.

    "WE HAVE YOUR RING!" the precinct tweeted Saturday.

    The NYPD is asking the couple to claim the ring by calling (212) 767-8400 or visiting the Midtown North Precinct at 306 West 54th Street in Manhattan.

