Police department writes ‘popo' on squad cars to connect with young residents

BATH TOWNSHIP, Mich. - The Bath Township Police department in Michigan has come up with an unusual way to connect with its younger residents: have their squad cars have "popo" written on them.
The department said it is struggling to reach with the younger generation in its community. So they came up a novel idea to bridge the gap.
Officials hope the new graphics will be more relatable to the youths.
The post on Facebook announcing the change has been shared several thousands times and has been liked just as many times.
