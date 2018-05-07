  • Police department writes ‘popo' on squad cars to connect with young residents

    Updated:

    BATH TOWNSHIP, Mich. - The Bath Township Police department in Michigan has come up with an unusual way to connect with its younger residents: have their squad cars have "popo" written on them.

    The department said it is struggling to reach with the younger generation in its community. So they came up a novel idea to bridge the gap. 

    Officials hope the new graphics will be more relatable to the youths. 

    The post on Facebook announcing the change has been shared several thousands times and has been liked just as many times. 

    TRENDING STORIES:

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Police department writes ‘popo' on squad cars to connect with young residents

  • Headline Goes Here

    Teacher Appreciation Week: 5 things educators really want

  • Headline Goes Here

    Viral photo of veteran sitting in rain outside Walmart sparks outrage

  • Headline Goes Here

    LOOK: Princess Charlotte kisses Prince Louis in adorable photos by Kate…

  • Headline Goes Here

    Policeman who lost both legs walks at daughter's graduation