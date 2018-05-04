  • Police: Chemical plant fire in Louisiana, no injuries

    By: The Associated Press

    A fire has broken out at a Louisiana chemical plant, sending massive smoke plumes in the air and prompting an evacuation for a mile (1.6 kilometers) all around.

    Louisiana State Police say no injuries have been reported from the fire at FlowChem Technologies in Rayne. There was no immediate report of what caused the fire at the specialty chemical complex, which provides products and services to the oil and gas industry.

    Police say Interstate 10 was closed for a stretch between Lafayette and Crowley as a precaution, backing up traffic for miles (kilometers) as drivers sought to detour.

    Authorities say those evacuating around the plant were asked to go to a local fire department until further notice.

    FlowChem maintains two chemical blending facilities, one in Rayne and one in Texas.
     

