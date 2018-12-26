Peach Drop's musical performances announced for New Year's Eve

Some big names in music are coming to Atlanta to ring in the new year!
Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms announced that Jagged Edge, 112 "The Xperience," and Better Than Ezra will be performing at Underground Atlanta for the Peach Drop.
Underground Atlanta will open on Dec. 31 at 6 p.m. and the entertainment begins an hour later at 7 p.m.
Street closures will begin at 3:30 p.m. at:
- Peachtree Street to Wall Street
- Wall Street to Central Avenue
- Central Avenue to Martin Luther King Jr Boulevard
- Martin Luther King Jr Boulevard to Peachtree Street
The Peach Drop is an annual celebration on New Year's Eve that began in 1989 at historic Underground Atlanta.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}