Parents, fans brawl during youth softball tournament

    Video shows a brawl that broke out between parents and fans of two North Carolina girls softball teams at a Tennessee park.

    The Kingsport Times-News reports the fight happened Saturday in Kingsport during a 12-and-under tournament sponsored by USA Softball.

    Todd McLemore with Kingsport's Parks and Recreation Department says a verbal confrontation between two sets of spectators escalated into a chaotic brawl after someone got pushed.

    A video shows more than a half-dozen fans tackling each other to the ground amid a flurry of punches and kicks.

    No injuries were reported, and no one was arrested, but both teams — the East Wilkes Cardinals and the Blue Ridge Explosion — were disqualified from the tournament.

    Information from: Kingsport Times-News, http://www.timesnews.net

