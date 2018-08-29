  • OUCH: E-cigarette explodes in man's pants

    ANAHEIM, Cali. - A man had an unforgettable trip to an electronic store -- for all the wrong reasons. 

    Surveillance video from the store in Anaheim, California on Monday captured the moment an e-cig exploded in the man’s pocket. 

    Witnesses said it sounded like fireworks going off. 

    “We just hear the kaboom. You could see the scare in his face, and I was scared from the loud noise," said Antelmo Lara. 

    The man went to the hospital where doctors treated him for burns. He said he will soon see a skin specialist.
     

