OUCH: E-cigarette explodes in man's pants

ANAHEIM, Cali. - A man had an unforgettable trip to an electronic store -- for all the wrong reasons.
Surveillance video from the store in Anaheim, California on Monday captured the moment an e-cig exploded in the man’s pocket.
Witnesses said it sounded like fireworks going off.
“We just hear the kaboom. You could see the scare in his face, and I was scared from the loud noise," said Antelmo Lara.
The man went to the hospital where doctors treated him for burns. He said he will soon see a skin specialist.
