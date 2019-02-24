Oscars 2019: What to expect from the biggest night in Hollywood

That is the question on everyone's mind. Usually, the host has his or her monologue that usually covers current events, the nominees and more.

Exactly 30 years ago, the Oscars went host-less with an opening number that got anything but rave reviews.

That year's show was produced by talent coordinator Allan Carr, who wanted more glitz and glamour added. So, he featured a 10-minute performance -- which sounds good in theory -- instead of an opening monologue.

But Rob Lowe and Snow White together in the show's opener had critics and fans alike scratching their heads.

We shouldn't expect something so kitschy this year, but producers Donna Gigliotti and Glenn Weiss have said there will be an opening number.

"It’s going to have an entertainment pace throughout it. It’s going to be fun to watch, and we get to honor all these folks in these 24 categories," Weiss told "GMA" this week.

There are unconfirmed reports that Queen could open the show. How cool would it be to have "We Will Rock You" played to kick things off?

And Queen brings us to the performances for Sunday night.

The Academy revealed that the legendary British band and its current lead singer, Adam Lambert, will also perform.

"Is this the real life? Is this just fantasy? We welcome @QueenWillRock and @adamlambert to this year's #Oscars," The Academy tweeted.

The Academy also announced that most of the nominees for the best original song category will be performing this year after there were reports that some had been cut from the show.

[RELATED: Georgia Rep. John Lewis named as presenter for best picture Academy Award]

Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper will perform "Shallow" from "A Star Is Born," nominated for best original song, while Bette Midler will be that "special guest" that was teased a few weeks back, singing "The Place Where Lost Things Go" from "Mary Poppins Returns."

Gillian Welch and Dave Rawlings will sing "When a Cowboy Trades His Spurs for Wings," from "The Ballad of Buster Scruggs," and Jennifer Hudson will sing "I'll Fight" from "RBG." It's not clear if best original song nominee, "All the Stars," will be performed from "Black Panther," which was recorded by Kendrick Lamar and SZA. There have been reports other performers will step in for the rapper and singer.

Who will win?

Some categories feel like they are a lock, with Regina King in the best supporting actress category for "If Beale Street Could Talk" and "Roma's" Alfonso Cuaron in best directing. King took home the Golden Globe for best actress, while Cuaron not only directed his hit Netflix film, he helped with editing, cinematography and more.

Then there's Glenn Close. She is getting rave reviews for her role in "The Wife" and it looks like her winning is a foregone conclusion, having taken home awards at the Globes, SAGs and Critics' Choice.

Mahershala Ali for “Green Book” also looks like he'll likely receive his second Oscar.

But there are also categories that are still up for debate.

In best actor, some critics think the winner should be Cooper for "A Star Is Born" or Christian Bale for "Vice," while others point to the man with the most momentum, Rami Malek from "Bohemian Rhapsody." He's been dominating the awards circuit, taking home any and every award possible.

And last but not least, the biggest category of them all -- best picture, which is kind of wide open. "The Favourite," "Roma," "Green Book" and "Black Panther" have all taken home awards this year. But at the end of the day, "Roma" looks to be the favorite.

Speeches will be inspiring, but short

The past year has seen women and minorities in the industry own their worth and speak out against sexual assault and a lack of equality.

At the Golden Globes in January, best actress front-runner Glenn Close won for her acclaimed role in "The Wife" and gave a speech that has been talked about ever since.

In her role in the film, she plays a wife who has buried her dreams in favor of supporting her husband. In the picture, you see her finally come into her own.

"What I’ve learned through this whole experience is that women, we’re nurturers, that’s what’s expected of us. We have our children and we have our husbands, if we’re lucky enough, and we have our partners, whoever. But we have to find personal fulfillment. We have to follow our dreams. We have to say, ‘I can do that and I should be allowed to do that,'" she told an audience soaking up every bit of her inspiring words.

[WATCH: These are some of the most memorable speeches in Oscars history]

In her speech, "If Beale Street Could Talk" actress King took things one step further and actually challenged those in attendance at the Globes.

She said she would hire more women for projects she produces in the next two years and challenged leaders in Hollywood and other industries to follow her lead.

But there's always the music that plays if the producers feel the speech is going over the allotted amount of time. Gigliotti told "GMA" one of the things they are going to try and crack down on this year is the extra-long acceptance speeches.

"This is what we say: we’ve asked the people to stick to the 90-second rule. From the time the name of call to the time they exit the stage they have 90 seconds," Gigliotti said. "We are asking them to do that because it is a kindness to the people that are following them, so everybody else is going to fall into the same pattern."

Gigliotti promise viewers that they won't be up till midnight.

"They asked us for a three-hour show, and we’re going to try," she said. "Everybody will go to bed at a reasonable hour."

The Presenters

In addition to Whoopi Goldberg, Brie Larson, Jennifer Lopez, Amy Poehler, Charlize Theron, Tessa Thompson and others presenting awards, there will be icons from outside Hollywood shedding light on what powerful films mean to them and to culture.

It's been reported that sports and cultural legend Serena Williams will be part of the show, talking about the influence of "A Star Is Born."

Also, Oscar-winner Barbra Streisand tweeted out that she'll be one of the eight presenters, introducing the films up for best picture.

Also, ALL the categories will be presented live following backlash the show received after they announced they were axing four awards categories from the broadcast, including cinematography, editing, live action short as well as makeup and hair.

"I understand of those people felt they wanted to be presented on the show live and it was painful for us to see that kind of backlash," Gigliotti told "GMA."