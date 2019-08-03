Oscar Mayer unveils 'Ice Dog Sandwich' with candied hot dog pieces, Dijon gelato

I scream, you scream, we all scream for ... hot dog ice cream?
For national ice cream sandwich day, Oscar Mayer turned the hot dog on its head and concocted a sweet frozen version of its popular packaged meat product.
In collaboration with New York-based ice cream shop il laboratorio del gelato, the sweet and savory mashup creation was made with two original flavors: Hot dog sweet cream base with bits of candied Oscar Mayer hot dogs and spicy dijon gelato.
For curious taste buds, here are the delicious ingredients for Oscar Mayer's Ice Dog Sandwich–the hottest 🍦 this summer:— Oscar Mayer (@oscarmayer) August 1, 2019
✅Candied Hot Dog Bits
✅Hot Dog Sweet Cream
✅Spicy Dijon Gelato
✅Cookie Bun
(Yes, this is real! Want to try it? DM us to find out how) #OscarMayerIceCream pic.twitter.com/Fa28xoLPfA
The cookie "bun" was specially crafted by Brooklyn-based bakery One Girl Cookies.
The brand announced news of the "Ice Dog" just one day after French's debuted its yellow mustard ice cream, which a spokeswoman for Oscar Mayer said prompted the push.
"In the spirit of brand banter we wanted to one up them for national ice cream sandwich day," she said.
To further celebrate the odd occasion, Oscar Mayer will transform the iconic weinermobile to look like an ice cream truck.
The "Ice Dog" sandwich will be available to consumers in New York City for free the week of Aug. 12 when they visit the 27-foot hot dog ice cream truck.
Fans can check out more info on Oscar Mayer's Twitter and DM for details on how to get a taste of the novelty from outside New York.
This article was written by Kelly McCarthy, ABC News and Good Morning America
