Orange-tinted snow makes ski resort look like Mars

The snow that fell on a mountainous ski resort in Russia last week had an unusual hue -- and made the getaway destination look like a scene from Mars.
The Rosa Khutor Resort in Sochi -- home to the 2014 Winter Olympics -- was covered in orange-tinted snow. The slopes, which looked more like desert dunes, made for some apocalyptic-looking photos, prompting people on social media to claim the photos had a sepia filter on them.
Meteorologists say the reason behind the orange phenomenon is dust that blew into the atmosphere from the Sahara and Arabian Deserts to the south. It then made its way toward Russia.
Read more of this story from ABC News here.
Remarkable orange-tinted snow covers the ground of a ski resort in Sochi, Russia, looking more like a Martian landscape than the home of the 2014 Winter Olympics. https://t.co/mfrNfjwZUi pic.twitter.com/2F7WRvRNL6— ABC News (@ABC) March 25, 2018
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}