Officers on administrative leave after video shows them repeatedly punching suspect

    MESA, Az. - Four Arizona police officers are on administrative leave after video surfaced of an incident in which a suspect was punched multiple times.

    In the surveillance video, Robert Johnson can be seen standing in front of an elevator when the four Mesa police officers approach him and three of them start punching him.

    “This in no way represents the whole work that is done every day,” Mesa police chief Ramon Batista told ABC affiliate KNXV shortly after the May 23 arrest. “They’re human beings and certainly at first glance this looks like a mistake.”

    According to the police report, officers were responding to a domestic violence call at an apartment building.

    The woman reported that her ex-boyfriend was trying to break into her apartment.

    The officers arrived and came in contact with Johnson and the ex-boyfriend, Erick Reyes, who were leaving the area.

    The police report says that Johnson was leaning back against a wall but “In that position Johnson not only had lateral mobility, but also a strong base in the wall to fight off of.”

    Johnson also resisted, according to the report, leading officers to strike him several times. Johnson was charged with disorderly conduct and hindering prosecution while Reyes was charged with disorderly conduct-domestic violence and possession of drug paraphernalia.

