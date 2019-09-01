0 Officer searching for teen after witnessing his incredible act of kindness

MISSOURI - Police in Missouri are searching for a teenage boy who was seen by an officer performing an incredible act of kindness -- helping shield an elderly woman from the driving rain, ABC News reports.

Officer Joe Holt of the Independence Police Department took to social media last week in hopes of finding the teen in question so he can reward him for his generosity.

Holt was sitting in his vehicle during a rainstorm when he saw the boy leave the back seat of a vehicle in and approach an elderly white female who was making her way back to her car.

The boy removed his coat and held it over the woman to protect her as she made her way through the parking lot.

"This young black male (teen) exited the backseat of a van he was in while it was pouring rain took his coat off and protected this elderly white female from the environment the best he could all the way to her car. He then walked back to his car all while not saying a word to his Auntie or Mom when he exited or re-entered," Holt wrote in a Facebook post for the department that's since gone viral.

Holt said he then followed the teen back to his car and approached the driver, the boy's mother, to tell her of what he had just seen her son do for the elderly woman.

"His mom had no idea what was happening, because she thought she had done something wrong since I was in uniform," Holt said, describing the interaction. "I told his mom that she has done amazing with him and I hope and pray he goes places. She started tearing up, because I was a cop and took time out of my day to call him out on what I witnessed."

The officer was so touched by this encounter that he is hoping to get back in touch with the teenager so he can take him out to dinner to thank him for his kindness.

"With all the hate fueled by color, belief, sexual preference or race ... the only thing this kid cared about was being kind," Holt said

Holt said he knows the chances are slim that he will find the teen again but is counting on the power of social media.

Added Holt: "Kiddo If you see me on the street again this guy owes ya a dinner. You ever need anything I will come running to ya."

This story was written by Jon Haworth for ABC News.

