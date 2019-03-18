Officer recovering after being dragged by ATV

NASHVILLE, Tn. - An officer is expected to recover -- after a group of a-t-v riders hit and dragged him through the streets of Nashville.
Police said more than 100 bikers and ATV riders took over broadway in downtown Nashville Saturday night.
Investigators said they hit one officer and knocked him off his motorcycle.
Police thank the group of bystanders that ran over to help him.
We told you about ATV's cruising the streets of midtown and downtown Atlanta last year.
One driver told us the riders broke his side mirror and kicked in his car door.
Atlanta police and state troopers promised to crack down on illegal ATV and dirt bike riders.
