Officer helps rescue 'barely breathing or conscious' raccoon

GLYNN COUNTY, Ga. - It's a police officer's duty to protect and serve – even for the smallest of citizens.
Glynn County police officer J. Hyer stumbled upon a tiny raccoon early Sunday morning that was barely breathing or conscious.
"Officer Hyer decided to wrap this little guy up in a warm towel and take care of him," the department said in a Facebook post on their page. "It's compassion like this that we strive for in our officers."
The department said the raccoon was able to make a full recovery and was released back into a nearby wooded area.
The post said Hyer is a member of the department's SWAT team, as well as a captain in the U.S. Army.
"We're proud to have great officers like you, great job Officer Hyer," the department said.
