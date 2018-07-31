Obama and Biden together again - for surprise DC lunch

Workers and customers at a Washington, D.C., bakery were treated to a surprise presidential -- and vice presidential -- visit on Monday.
Look who stopped by @DogTagBakery for lunch today! Thank you @BarackObama and @JoeBiden for supporting our mission of empowering veterans with service-connected disabilities, military spouses, and military caregivers! #BakingADifference #veterans #milspouses #caregivers pic.twitter.com/bLHttsgXJF— Dog Tag Bakery (@DogTagBakery) July 30, 2018
Former President Barack Obama and former Vice President Joe Biden made a stop for lunch at the Dog Tag Bakery in Georgetown.
.@ArguablyTrue just spotted @BarackObama and @JoeBiden in Georgetown's Dog Tag Bakery. Not pictured: a ton of secret service officials.— Airey (@howisthatlegal) July 30, 2018
I wonder what a former POTUS and VP discuss over pastries: Maybe a crumbling DNC? Or Metro shutdowns? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/u3bgoWqSth
Lolly Rivas, director of development for Dog Tag, confirmed that the two had lunch at the bakery earlier, and were also able to meet and talk with some of the employees there.
The bakery is one part of a program run by the organization Dog Tag that helps service-disabled veterans and their families get a business education and experience. The organization partners with Georgetown University to offer a five month fellowship that includes taking business classes and rotating through different positions in the bakery for hands-on experience.
This isn’t the first Obama sighting in the Washington area this week. On Saturday night, both Barack and Michelle Obama were spotted dancing at a Beyoncé concert at FedEx Field in Maryland.
